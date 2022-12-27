 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston father John Aniston receives honor on ‘Days Of Our Lives’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Jennifer Aniston father John Aniston receives honor on ‘Days Of Our Lives’
Jennifer Aniston father John Aniston receives honor on ‘Days Of Our Lives’ 

Days of Our Lives remembered the late John Aniston with his final appearance on the soap opera in the annual holiday episode.

The soap opera announced before Christmas that it would pay tribute on December 26 to Aniston, who was best known for his three-decade run as the soap’s crime boss and in his personal life as the father of Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston passed away in November at the age of 89.

On Monday, December 26, the episode began with Aniston’s character, Victor Kiriakis, questioning why Leo Stark (portrayed by Greg Rikaart) was in his home and demanding him to leave. 

After the exchange, the characters reached an agreement and the show goes back in time to highlight Victor’s legacy.

The flashback sequence also offered viewers replays of some of Victor’s most iconic storylines in the series. The episode ended with his character sailing off into the sunset on his yacht named 'Victor.'

In November, Jennifer, 53, announced the death of his father. John joined Days of Our Lives in 1970. 

In June, John was honored with the 2022 Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to him by his daughter.

“This is truly a special moment for me. It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad,” the Friends alum said during the ceremony. 

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner calls mum Kris Jenner 'Christmas Queen' amid health concerns

Kylie Jenner calls mum Kris Jenner 'Christmas Queen' amid health concerns
Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour in 'hummingbird' themed dress for Christmas party

Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour in 'hummingbird' themed dress for Christmas party
Victoria Beckham says she’d ‘never be jealous’ of David Beckham’s success

Victoria Beckham says she’d ‘never be jealous’ of David Beckham’s success
Artist Danny Cortes turns tiny hip-hop street scenes into profitable business

Artist Danny Cortes turns tiny hip-hop street scenes into profitable business
Brooke Shields mom wanted her to date 'Blue Lagoon' costar Christopher Atkins: Report

Brooke Shields mom wanted her to date 'Blue Lagoon' costar Christopher Atkins: Report
BTS RM album 'Indigo' ranks #3 on Billboard 200 chart this week

BTS RM album 'Indigo' ranks #3 on Billboard 200 chart this week
Nigeria dance carnival helps residents reclaim the streets

Nigeria dance carnival helps residents reclaim the streets
Reese Witherspoon shares photo with her 'look-alike' children from Christmas

Reese Witherspoon shares photo with her 'look-alike' children from Christmas
‘Glass Onion’ director responds to ‘bizarre’ Elon Musk comparison theories

‘Glass Onion’ director responds to ‘bizarre’ Elon Musk comparison theories
Robert Pattinson hesitant to pop the question to Suki Waterhouse: ‘He's still on the fence’

Robert Pattinson hesitant to pop the question to Suki Waterhouse: ‘He's still on the fence’
Kate Middleton to ‘pay the price’ for ‘tumult’ after Harry, Meghan ‘blow’

Kate Middleton to ‘pay the price’ for ‘tumult’ after Harry, Meghan ‘blow’
‘Ms. Marvel Season 2’: MCU to include series in its Phase 5

‘Ms. Marvel Season 2’: MCU to include series in its Phase 5