Jennifer Aniston father John Aniston receives honor on ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Days of Our Lives remembered the late John Aniston with his final appearance on the soap opera in the annual holiday episode.

The soap opera announced before Christmas that it would pay tribute on December 26 to Aniston, who was best known for his three-decade run as the soap’s crime boss and in his personal life as the father of Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston passed away in November at the age of 89.

On Monday, December 26, the episode began with Aniston’s character, Victor Kiriakis, questioning why Leo Stark (portrayed by Greg Rikaart) was in his home and demanding him to leave.

After the exchange, the characters reached an agreement and the show goes back in time to highlight Victor’s legacy.

The flashback sequence also offered viewers replays of some of Victor’s most iconic storylines in the series. The episode ended with his character sailing off into the sunset on his yacht named 'Victor.'

In November, Jennifer, 53, announced the death of his father. John joined Days of Our Lives in 1970.

In June, John was honored with the 2022 Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to him by his daughter.

“This is truly a special moment for me. It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad,” the Friends alum said during the ceremony.