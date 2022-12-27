 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Simon Cowell reveals marriage plans with Lauren Silverman: ‘It'll be fun’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

File Footage

Simon Cowell hinted that his marriage with fiancée Lauren Silverman would be "spontaneous” as the duo is not planning any lavish ceremony.

While dishing on tying the knot with his fiancée of one year, the reality TV judge said they would exchange the vows one day at random.

Speaking to The Sun, Cowell said, “I like to make everything spontaneous, and doing thay will make it a lot more fun.”

“I don't think we'll be getting married in Las Vegas but whatever we do, it'll be fun,” he added.

Cowell who previously criticised marriage as an “outdated and shackling institution” changed his views after spending pandemic with Silverman.

Talking about Cowell and Silverman’s bond, an insider told People Magazine, “They have fun together, as well as being each other's rock.”

“They are both passionate but really do bring out the very best in each other. As a family, they all have such an incredible bond,” the source added.

“A lot of things have happened in the last few years and just like for everyone else in the world, these things have all been a reminder about what is precious to them.”

Cowell and Silverman, who are parents to right-year-old son Eric, got engaged in December last year after dating for almost eight years.

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner looks drop dead gorgeous in red ensemble on Christmas

Kendall Jenner looks drop dead gorgeous in red ensemble on Christmas

Kim Kardashian expresses concerns regarding future relationships after Ye divorce

Kim Kardashian expresses concerns regarding future relationships after Ye divorce

Khloe Kardashian opens up about meeting ‘broken version’ of herself: Deets inside

Khloe Kardashian opens up about meeting ‘broken version’ of herself: Deets inside
Christina Ricci addresses Jenna Ortega’s performance in Wednesday

Christina Ricci addresses Jenna Ortega’s performance in Wednesday
King Charles III 'dismisses' Harry, Meghan 'efforts to attract attention'

King Charles III 'dismisses' Harry, Meghan 'efforts to attract attention'
Mel C exits from New Year’s Eve gig in Poland: Here’s why

Mel C exits from New Year’s Eve gig in Poland: Here’s why
Kim Kardashian reacts to backlash over her tone-deaf advice for ‘women in business’

Kim Kardashian reacts to backlash over her tone-deaf advice for ‘women in business’
Kylie Jenner calls mum Kris Jenner 'Christmas Queen' amid health concerns

Kylie Jenner calls mum Kris Jenner 'Christmas Queen' amid health concerns
Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour in 'hummingbird' themed dress for Christmas party

Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour in 'hummingbird' themed dress for Christmas party
Victoria Beckham says she’d ‘never be jealous’ of David Beckham’s success

Victoria Beckham says she’d ‘never be jealous’ of David Beckham’s success
Jennifer Aniston father John Aniston receives honor on ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Jennifer Aniston father John Aniston receives honor on ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Artist Danny Cortes turns tiny hip-hop street scenes into profitable business

Artist Danny Cortes turns tiny hip-hop street scenes into profitable business