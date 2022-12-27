'The Crown’ star Stephen Greif breathes his last at 78

Actor Stephen Greif, known to millions for his roles in The Crown and cult sci-fi drama Blake's 7 has passed away at the age of 78 his agent confirmed.

Stephen's cause of death is currently unknown. The news was made public hours after he passed away by his agents at Michelle Braidman Associates.

The seasoned character actor played Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill during season four of Netflix smash The Crown in 2020.

Greif had previously enjoyed a recurring role as malevolent space commander Travis in late seventies sci-fi series Blake's 7, a character famed for his eye-patch and prosthetic arm.

Confirming his death in a statement on Boxing Day, his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates wrote: 'With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif.

'His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC, and in the West End.

'We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends.'

Commenting on his death, Bleak House and Sherlock actor Phil Davies wrote: 'Very sad, a very fine actor and a kind and sensitive man. We played a bit of golf together. RIP.'

Actress Judy Jarvis added: 'Devastated to hear that the brilliant actor, & fascinating erudite man, Stephen Greif has died.