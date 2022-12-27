 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Seo In Young to tie the knot soon with fiance: Details inside

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Seo In Young’s agency Think Entertainment confirmed that the singer is preparing to tie the knot this February.

On December 27, the singer and her non-celebrity fiance will be hooking the knot at an intimate ceremony on February 26, 2023.

It's now been revealed the ceremony will be held at a hotel located in Myeong-dong, Namsan, Jung-gu, Seoul.

The agency officially announced, “Seo In Young will be marrying a non-celebrity entrepreneur on February 26 of next year at a Namsan hotel.”

Ell's husband-to-be is a businessman who runs a mid-sized company in the IT industry.

Singer Lyn will be singing the congratulatory song, while announcer Kim Sun Geun is officiating the event.

