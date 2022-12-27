Song Joong Ki spotted in weddings in India and Korea with alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki and his alleged girlfirend, Katy Louise Sanders were seen attending weddings together.

On December 26, pictures on various online communities and social media were shared of Song Joong Ki attending a wedding in India and the woman seen with him in the pictures is, British actress Katy Louise.

According to Koreaboo, the Indian wedding was speculated to be the wedding of Katy's friend or cousin.

The actress is reported to be half-British and half-Indian, but all of her actor biographies state that her father is British and her mother is Columbian. She was born in London, England, but spent most of her life in Italy.

Katy Louise Saunders and Song Joong Ki were spotted together at a different wedding shortly after the news of their relationship was made public.

However, the Korean actor himself or his agency hasn't confirmed that Katy herself is his girlfriend.

In another wedding picture, Katy and Song Joong Ki pose happily together with the bride and groom and other wedding guests, while attending the wedding of Song Joong Ki's friend.

The couple appear to dress casually together in the second wedding, so that the bride and groom shine truly.

The first wedding:





The second wedding:



