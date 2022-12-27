 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Song Joong Ki spotted in weddings in India and Korea with alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Song Joong Ki spotted in weddings in India and Korea with alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki and his alleged girlfirend, Katy Louise Sanders were seen attending weddings together.

On December 26, pictures on various online communities and social media were shared of Song Joong Ki attending a wedding in India and the woman seen with him in the pictures is, British actress Katy Louise.

According to Koreaboo, the Indian wedding was speculated to be the wedding of Katy's friend or cousin.

The actress is reported to be half-British and half-Indian, but all of her actor biographies state that her father is British and her mother is Columbian. She was born in London, England, but spent most of her life in Italy.

Katy Louise Saunders and Song Joong Ki were spotted together at a different wedding shortly after the news of their relationship was made public.

However, the Korean actor himself or his agency hasn't confirmed that Katy herself is his girlfriend.

In another wedding picture, Katy and Song Joong Ki pose happily together with the bride and groom and other wedding guests, while attending the wedding of Song Joong Ki's friend.

The couple appear to dress casually together in the second wedding, so that the bride and groom shine truly.

The first wedding:

Song Joong Ki spotted in weddings in India and Korea with alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders


The second wedding:

Song Joong Ki spotted in weddings in India and Korea with alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders


More From Entertainment:

Evan Peters to make a comeback as Quicksilver in 'Deadpool 3'

Evan Peters to make a comeback as Quicksilver in 'Deadpool 3'
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares SPECIAL tribute to late mother on Christmas Eve

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares SPECIAL tribute to late mother on Christmas Eve
British actor Kieran Hodgson says 'it's bizarre and monstrous fate to be born in the royal family'

British actor Kieran Hodgson says 'it's bizarre and monstrous fate to be born in the royal family'
Shakira took kids to Dubai so they'd spend less time with Gerard Pique?

Shakira took kids to Dubai so they'd spend less time with Gerard Pique?
Prince Andrew mingles with crowd on Christmas to try out royal fans reactions

Prince Andrew mingles with crowd on Christmas to try out royal fans reactions
‘The Crown’ star Olivia Colman on filming ‘awkward’ intimate scenes with Micheal Ward

‘The Crown’ star Olivia Colman on filming ‘awkward’ intimate scenes with Micheal Ward

Lily Collins explains how she’s faced ‘a lot of rejections’ early on in acting career

Lily Collins explains how she’s faced ‘a lot of rejections’ early on in acting career
Seo In Young to tie the knot soon with fiance: Details inside

Seo In Young to tie the knot soon with fiance: Details inside
Katie Price daughter gives her mom the sweetest makeover advice

Katie Price daughter gives her mom the sweetest makeover advice
Kendall Jenner accompanies Tyler The Creator as she steps out for lunch

Kendall Jenner accompanies Tyler The Creator as she steps out for lunch
Reese Witherspoon shares heartfelt note and memory on director Jean-Marc Vallée's death anniversary

Reese Witherspoon shares heartfelt note and memory on director Jean-Marc Vallée's death anniversary
Claire Sweeney issues warning to parents of young children against Roblox

Claire Sweeney issues warning to parents of young children against Roblox