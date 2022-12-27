 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez talks about how growing up with LESS MONEY shaped her personality

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Jennifer Lopez talks about how growing up with LESS MONEY shaped her personality
Jennifer Lopez talks about how growing up with LESS MONEY shaped her personality

Jennifer Lopez, who is worth $400 million has talked about how growing up with less money shaped her personality.

The 53-year-old On The Floor singer shared in her newsletter posted to OnTheJLO that she did not have many material items when growing up in the Bronx in the 1970s and 1980s.

'We didn't have a ton of money,' shared the wife of Ben Affleck. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is now worth over $400 million.

She made the comment when discussing her Hermes blankets. Lopez said they remind her of her youth.

'The closest thing I have been able to find to that blanket are these Hermes classic wool blankets, believe it or not. Sometimes Ben and the kids make fun of me because I like the itchy feeling of wool against my skin, but it reminds me of my childhood.’

The Marry Me actor was born Jennifer Lynn Lopez in the Bronx, a borough of New York City.

She was raised in its Castle Hill neighborhood.

Her parents, David López and Guadalupe Rodríguez were born in Puerto Rico and moved to the U.S. mainland as children.

In 2020 she told WSJ. Magazine that growing up with little money molded her.

'Growing up in the Bronx really did shape me, because I grew up with not a lot,' she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Bella Thorne makes a shocking revelation: A director accused her of 'Flirting with him' when she was 10

Bella Thorne makes a shocking revelation: A director accused her of 'Flirting with him' when she was 10
Ciara reveals her New Year resolution and how she plans to 'Level up' in 2023: Find out

Ciara reveals her New Year resolution and how she plans to 'Level up' in 2023: Find out
Pregnant Hilary Swank says twins are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in a sweet Christmas post

Pregnant Hilary Swank says twins are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in a sweet Christmas post
Song Joong Ki spotted in weddings in India and Korea with alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki spotted in weddings in India and Korea with alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders
Charlotte Crosby claps back at Ulrika Jonsson after lip filler comments

Charlotte Crosby claps back at Ulrika Jonsson after lip filler comments
Prince William, Harry 'were absolutely inseparable' before Meghan's entry in Duke's life

Prince William, Harry 'were absolutely inseparable' before Meghan's entry in Duke's life
Evan Peters to make a comeback as Quicksilver in 'Deadpool 3'

Evan Peters to make a comeback as Quicksilver in 'Deadpool 3'
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague steps outside for Christmas stroll with boyfriend Tommy Fury

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague steps outside for Christmas stroll with boyfriend Tommy Fury
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares SPECIAL tribute to late mother on Christmas Eve

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares SPECIAL tribute to late mother on Christmas Eve
British actor Kieran Hodgson says 'it's bizarre and monstrous fate to be born in the royal family'

British actor Kieran Hodgson says 'it's bizarre and monstrous fate to be born in the royal family'
Shakira took kids to Dubai so they'd spend less time with Gerard Pique?

Shakira took kids to Dubai so they'd spend less time with Gerard Pique?
Prince Andrew mingles with crowd on Christmas to try out royal fans reactions

Prince Andrew mingles with crowd on Christmas to try out royal fans reactions