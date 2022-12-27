Ciara reveals her New Year resolution and how she plans to 'Level up' in 2023: Find out

 
entertainment
Ciara, who is ready to host Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve for the first time from Disneyland, revealed her plans for the new year in a recent interview.

In an interview with People on December 27, Ciara opened up about her recent hosting gig in Disneyland and her plans for the new year.

Sharing her joy, the singer said, "I am super excited. Disneyland's actually one of my favorite places on earth. So when I heard that I'll be doing this party, I was over the moon, The little girl inside of me definitely came out."

The 37 year old added, "I'm excited to also ring in New Year's with the world from Disneyland."

Since, Ciara New Year's special show will be pre-taped, the artist plans to watch the special at home with her kids and husband.

Talking about her New Year resolution she said, "Every year the mission is to keep leveling up. Thinking out loud about the things that I'm hoping for in the new year and things that I want to perfect is definitely continuing to work on balance."

"All those buckets are really important to me and especially my family life. So I just want to make sure I'm filling up my cup, that my cup is properly full as I continue to grow and build out my businesses," she further added.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will air live on December 31 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET with Ryan Seacrest as host in Times Square. Billy Porter will co-host from New Orleans, DJ D-Nice from Los Angeles and Jessie James Decker will join Seacrest and co-host Liza Koshy in Times Square as the Powerball correspondent, cited from People.

