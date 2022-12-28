 
entertainment
'Narcissist' Meghan Markle 'irritating' expert with 'vanity': 'Ego has limits'

Meghan Markle has been branded a narcissist by an expert.

Joanna Weiss, in her piece on Politico, writes how the Duchess of Sussex has lost her credibility over same stories against the Royals.

The piece titled '2022 Is the Year We All Finally Got Tired of Narcissists' states: "My natural sympathy for the couple started turning to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits."

"Even sympathetic critics have groused that there’s little new here, beyond the vanity." 

Other names she included in her piece were American rapper Kanye West and former US President Donald Trump.

