Reggae Legend Bob Marley’s grandson, Jo Mersa Marley, dead at 31

Bob Marley’s grandson, Jo Mersa Marley, died at 31 years old.

A rep for the musician confirmed the news to Rolling Stone on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. His cause of death has not yet been released.

The Jamaican American singer was reportedly “found unresponsive” in a vehicle in the United States that day, according to The Daily Mail. He also reportedly suffered from asthma during his life, the same outlet reported.

Is This Love hitmaker Bob Marley was a proud father of 11 children, which resulted in many more grandchildren. The reggae music legend passed away in 1981.

Born into reggae music royalty, Joseph Mersa Marley was the grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley, whose impact on the genre and the music industry as a whole has spanned decades. Other notable members of the Marley family include Ziggy, Sharon and Cedella Marley, via Entertainment Tonight.

After his death, many notable public figures have shared their condolences for Jo’s family.

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness took to Twitter to express his heartfelt condolences. “I’ve just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley. A talented young reggae artiste, son of Stephen Marley & grandson of Bob Marley at only 31 yrs old. The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen & the entire family,” he tweeted.

In another tweet shared by the Prime Minister, he added “This is truly sad news; sending strength to the Marley family at this time.”

He also reposted a video of the late reggae artiste as he performed onstage.

“We were graced by Joseph, whose stage name was Jo Mersa, performing at our Jamaica 60 Launch in Miramar, Florida, United States in May this year,” he further wrote.

