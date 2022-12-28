 
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Kim Kardashian talks ‘negative energy’ around kids: ‘Why would I expose them?’

Kim Kardashian has just worn her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on her struggles with keeping things ‘normal’ around the house for her children.

These admissions have been made on Angie Martinez's podcast In Real Life.

Kim’s admissions come around the same time as Kanye’s newfound infamy after antisemitic attacks.

“If they don't know things that are being said, or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?”

“That's like real heavy, heavy grown-up [expletive] that they're not ready to like, deal with, you know? And when they are, we'll have those conversations, and I'll be so prepared. But until then, I'll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible.”

