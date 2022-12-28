Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes slams for PDAs amid off-air: Report

Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's recent PDAs at a lunch date in New York and at the airport were called a "classic PR move."

According to RadarOnline, the insiders believe the pair's career is on the line, leading them to keep up their appearances.

The sources also added the flirty duo has soured on each other due to career and marriage hanging in the balance.

"It's sunk in that at least one of them is going to be canned, which represents a huge failure and the loss of tens of millions of dollars," said an insider. "They've gone from smug and inseparable to panic-stricken and bitter."

Putting on a united front in public is a "class PR move," added the insider. "But things are far from happy when the cameras are off."

Currently, the hosts were cut off-air by ABC as it conducts an internal investigation.