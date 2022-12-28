 
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Kate Middleton jokes about getting ‘an early start’ on Christmas Day

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Kate Middleton left everyone in splits when she joked about getting an “early start” on Christmas Day.

One royal fan dropped a video of the new Princess of Wales walking up to a group of well-wishers during the royals’ walk from the Sandringham House to church.

In the clip, the mother of three can be seen accepting a bouquet of flowers form a young admirer, named India.

Kate asked the girl: “Have you had a nice morning? Has Father Christmas been?” to which India nodded.

The Duchess said: “I’ve had a lovely morning. Had quite an early start this morning, as I’m sure you did.”

India asked Kate if her children received “lots of nice things” for Christmas. Kate responded: “They got lots of lovely things, thank you very much.”

The sweet interaction of the royal left fans swooning on social media as one fan wrote on Twitter: “She’s the sweetest and so good with kids!”

Another expressed: “She is so natural and friendly, just perfect.”

