Wednesday Dec 28 2022
‘Who needs’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle when there’s ‘three united generations of royals’

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former glory as the ‘Fab Four’ has been put on blast.

Royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine made this admission in her most recent piece with the Daily Mail.

“Back then, we were fixated on the ‘Fab Four’, with the Duchess of Sussex bringing all the glamour, the then Duchess of Cambridge rather more Home Counties than Hollywood in comparison.”

“Not yesterday. The Princess of Wales looked absolutely stunning in an elegant olive-green coat, topped off with a rather rakish Philip Treacy trilby hat (all the rage at the moment) that made her look both chic and edgy.”

“Harry and Meghan were, of course, conspicuous by their absence, having spent the past few weeks lobbing lumps of dirt across the Atlantic in increasingly desperate attempts to win fans and shame the royals back home.”

“But it mattered not a jot that they weren’t there. In fact, if I’m honest, it was a relief not to see Harry’s scowling face and Meghan’s pained smile.”

“And besides, who needs the Fab Four when you can have the Magnificent Seven: three united generations of royals who genuinely seem to enjoy their roles and appreciate the place they hold in the nation’s hearts?”

