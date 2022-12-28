Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sold their and royal family's privacy in 2022?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left fans and experts divided and grabbed headlines throughout 2022 with their some controversial projects.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have drawn strong criticism for their docuseries, interviews, other projects and events throughout the year, and received a prestigious gong for their stunt against the alleged royal 'racism' and their charity works.



Some royal fans and critics alleged the California-based couple of "selling their souls with breathless vulgarity", while others slammed the Sussexes for using the royal card to attract the lucrative contracts from streaming giant to spill the beans about their time in the palce.

A large number of critics believe the former Suits star and her royal husband found their practice of targeting the royal family as a useful business as they have allegedly received multi-million-dollar for doing so.

Bower, author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors", flayed the couple,- who left the royal jobs in 2020 - "loudly claimed" the move was to "protect their privacy".



Sharing his thoughts on their new Netflix documentary, Spotify deals and magazine interviews, Bower says Meghan and Harry “have sold their souls with breathless vulgarity”.

Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, released in the last month of 2022, has sparked huge reactions as thousands of people lashed out at the couple for wasting the time of audiences with their repeated and self-admiring stunts, while a large number of the Sussexes' fans came in support of the couple and showered them with love for sharing their very private and intimate details.



Supporters of the couple may wish to defend them in the context of a serious discussion in the show about racism in the media, and conflict in the royal family.



The Duchess of Sussex remained at the centre of a media storm after a public attack that her supporters say is wildly disproportionate and evidence of racialised bias. However, this familiar story is now taking place on the US soil.

Prince Harry's wife was lumped in by Politico with Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Elizabeth Holmes and Sam Bankman-Fried on a list of "narcissists" who the public have seemingly lost interest in.

Boston-based contributor Joanna Weiss wrote the article, which sparked a widespread backlash and was condemned as "demented" and "casual misogynoir" by commentators on social media.

Andrew Wallenstein, president and chief media analyst at Variety Intelligence Platform, wrote: "It's not that Harry and Meghan don't have a story worth telling; the prejudice they faced from the royal family and the British press was awful. But telling the story ad nauseam has diminishing returns.



"At some point, even the dimmest of minds among their fans is going to tire of their Oh, woe is us' routine as they play the victim card again and again."

Variety's intervention is particularly significant because Meghan gave the magazine an exclusive interview as recently as October 2022.

Harry and Meghan, as per several reports, lost their a large number of their American fans due to their repeated stunts against the royal family.