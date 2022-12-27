 
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
DWDeutsche Welle

Ariana Grande appreciated for continuing tradition of sending Christmas to kids after 2017 terrorist attack

DWDeutsche Welle

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Ariana Grande appreciated for continuing tradition of sending Christmas to kids after 2017 terrorist attack

Ariana Grande was appreciated for continuing her tradition of sending Christmas presents to children after the terrorist attack at her concert venue.

Ariana Grande sent gifts this year too to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital after the 2017 terrorist attack at her nearby Arena concert.

According to Daily Mail, the health board's social media team shared a snap of a huge pile of presents on Twitter as a note that read "Thank you Ariana."

The hospital captioned the pictures, "Thank you Ariana! We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande."

They further continued, "The presents were distributed to babies, children and teenagers at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, Wythenshawe Hospital and North Manchester General Hospital."



