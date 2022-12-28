 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Kendrick Lamar breaks his silence on staying off on social media

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Kendrick Lamar breaks his silence on staying off on social media
Kendrick Lamar breaks his silence on staying off on social media

Kendrick Lamar has recently elaborated on why he’s inactive on social media.

In a latest interview with New York Times, the rapper, who’s presently on his Morale & the Big Steppers tour, shared, “My social media, most of the time, is completely off.”

The singer continued, “Because I know, like ... I can easily smell my own (expletive).”

Reflecting on her music journey, the 35-year-old crooner stated, “I’m not one of those dudes that be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I know how good I am, but I also know the reason why I’m so good’ is because God’s blessed me with the talent to execute on the talent, and the moment that you start getting lost in your ego, that’s when you start going down.”

Earlier this year, Lamar finished off his Glastonbury Festival with a strong headline as he recited, “Godspeed for women’s rights”.

Meanwhile, the DAMN rapper released his new album Mr Morale and the Big Steppers in May, which topped the music chart.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry to face huge backlash if he fails to reveal 'alleged racist' in his memoir

Prince Harry to face huge backlash if he fails to reveal 'alleged racist' in his memoir
BigHit issues stern warning to 'perpetuators of malicious activities' in an open letter

BigHit issues stern warning to 'perpetuators of malicious activities' in an open letter
Danish royal family appears together in new photos ahead of major shake-up

Danish royal family appears together in new photos ahead of major shake-up
Cameron Diaz spills on fitness goals for 2023

Cameron Diaz spills on fitness goals for 2023
Elizabeth Hurley addresses her ‘feud’ with fellow celeb who dated her ex

Elizabeth Hurley addresses her ‘feud’ with fellow celeb who dated her ex
Kim Kardashian blasted for defending her reaction on Balenciaga scandal

Kim Kardashian blasted for defending her reaction on Balenciaga scandal

Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to 'Queen of Tejano music' Selena on recent outing

Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to 'Queen of Tejano music' Selena on recent outing
Prince Harry 'stormed off in a huff' over fan's request for a photo with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry 'stormed off in a huff' over fan's request for a photo with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to be 'quiet'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to be 'quiet'

Jameela Jamil reveals she’s battling with 'dangerous' Ehlers Danlos syndrome

Jameela Jamil reveals she’s battling with 'dangerous' Ehlers Danlos syndrome
Rita Wilson explains her journey as a working mother in the industry

Rita Wilson explains her journey as a working mother in the industry
Karan Johar feels 'grateful' as he wraps up 2022: Watch

Karan Johar feels 'grateful' as he wraps up 2022: Watch