 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Lawyer saw evidence there were negative briefings from Palace against Meghan and Harry

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Lawyer saw evidence there were negative briefings from Palace against Meghan and Harry

There were negative briefings from the Palace against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to suit other people's agendas.

This was claimed by Jenny Afia, partner Schilling Law Firm, London, in the fifth episode of Netflix documentary "Meghan & Harry".

She was commenting on palace's inaction over the publication of Meghan Markle's letter to her father Thomas Markle in a newspaper.

"I knew from the first meeting that this was really serious in that it was having a horrid impact on Meghan.There is the narrative that the royal family adopt. A never complain never explain approach to the media. And I think Meghan went along with that for a long period," she said.

The lawyer said, "There was a real kind of war against Meghan. And I have certainly seen evidence that there were negative briefings from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas."

