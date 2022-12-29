 
Jameela Jamil opens up about suicidal tendencies: 'They gaslit me'

Jameela Jamil has finally shed some light into her own health struggles with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), as well as the complimenting mental health issues.

Jameela Jamil has just shed some light into her struggles with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) and how the hate from social media made her want to kill herself.

Jamil recently shared a video showcasing her battle as well as hyperextension of joints.

For those unversed, EDS is a rare connective tissue disorder that is characterized by a cluster of syndromes.

According to Jamil, her struggles even led her to wanting to end her own life at a certain point.

She addressed this in her lengthy social media post highlighting the illness.

The post read, “Sorry I don't talk about this more often. The internet made fun of me over my health problems and it made me suicidal for a while.”

“But they are just a bunch of ignorant a******* who haven't a hundredth of our strength, they can't imagine surviving what we survive, so they choose to gaslight us about it all instead.”

“I'm done not talking to the people who MATTER about this hugely important subject because a bunch of people lucky to have good health, have no souls. Let's raise awareness on this subject together, and save some m************ lives!”

Check it out Below:



