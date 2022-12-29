 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

'Gangster Paradise' rapper Coolio died without a will, 7 kids to inherit $300,000 estate

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Gangster Paradise rapper Coolio died without a will, 7 kids to inherit $300,000 estate
'Gangster Paradise' rapper Coolio died without a will, 7 kids to inherit $300,000 estate

Coolio, rapper famous for his hit Gangster Paradise, died without a will.

Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died in September 28, 2022, after he was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at a friend’s house, manager Jarez Posey told TMZ. He was 59. An official cause of death has not been determined, but Posey said cardiac arrest was suspected.

Sources later told TMZ that friends believed his longtime struggle with asthma could have contributed to his death.

After the rapper’s death, Posey was prompted to go to probate court on his behalf sort out his late friend’s assets.

According to legal documents obtained and summarised Tuesday, December 27, 2022, by the Blast, the filing indicates Coolio’s seven adult children, who wear his ashes in necklaces, are listed as his next of kin and the probable beneficiaries of his estate, via Page Six.

The petition estimates the value of Coolio’s estate to be more than $300,000, and it includes “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties.” However, the exact value has yet to be determined.

Coolio had four kids with his ex-wife Josefa Salinas, whom he married in 1996, including daughters Brandi, Artisha and Jackie, along with a son, Artis, who now goes by Grtis. The family appeared on his short-lived reality show Coolio’s Rules in 2008.

However, little is known about his other children or even how many the Grammy winner actually had. The Ganster Paradise rapper is said to have fathered up to six additional kids with several other women, including sons Milan and Darius, daughter Zhaneand and twins Kate and Shayne.

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber slips into gorgeous silky green minidress

Hailey Bieber slips into gorgeous silky green minidress

Prince Harry 'would be happier' if Meghan put her mistrust for royals aside

Prince Harry 'would be happier' if Meghan put her mistrust for royals aside
BTS' J-Hope dances at airport as he leaves for New Year's Rockin Eve performance

BTS' J-Hope dances at airport as he leaves for New Year's Rockin Eve performance
James Corden recalls auditioning for THIS iconic role in ‘The Lord of the Rings’

James Corden recalls auditioning for THIS iconic role in ‘The Lord of the Rings’
King Charles III 'has yet to resolve' major issue before coronation ceremony

King Charles III 'has yet to resolve' major issue before coronation ceremony
Britney Spears fans accuse Sam Asghari of faking the popstar in Christmas snap

Britney Spears fans accuse Sam Asghari of faking the popstar in Christmas snap
Tom Cruise ‘done’ with LA’s ‘attention-seeking celebrities’

Tom Cruise ‘done’ with LA’s ‘attention-seeking celebrities’
Jameela Jamil opens up about suicidal tendencies: ‘They gaslit me’

Jameela Jamil opens up about suicidal tendencies: ‘They gaslit me’
Jameela Jamil addresses battle with rare tissue disorder

Jameela Jamil addresses battle with rare tissue disorder
Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’: Lily Collins ‘utterly loves’ being compared to this show

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’: Lily Collins ‘utterly loves’ being compared to this show
T.J. Holmes files for divorce from Marilee Fiebig amid affair scandal

T.J. Holmes files for divorce from Marilee Fiebig amid affair scandal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat 'The Crown' in numbers: Read

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat 'The Crown' in numbers: Read