'Gangster Paradise' rapper Coolio died without a will, 7 kids to inherit $300,000 estate

Coolio, rapper famous for his hit Gangster Paradise, died without a will.

Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died in September 28, 2022, after he was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at a friend’s house, manager Jarez Posey told TMZ. He was 59. An official cause of death has not been determined, but Posey said cardiac arrest was suspected.

Sources later told TMZ that friends believed his longtime struggle with asthma could have contributed to his death.

After the rapper’s death, Posey was prompted to go to probate court on his behalf sort out his late friend’s assets.

According to legal documents obtained and summarised Tuesday, December 27, 2022, by the Blast, the filing indicates Coolio’s seven adult children, who wear his ashes in necklaces, are listed as his next of kin and the probable beneficiaries of his estate, via Page Six.

The petition estimates the value of Coolio’s estate to be more than $300,000, and it includes “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties.” However, the exact value has yet to be determined.

Coolio had four kids with his ex-wife Josefa Salinas, whom he married in 1996, including daughters Brandi, Artisha and Jackie, along with a son, Artis, who now goes by Grtis. The family appeared on his short-lived reality show Coolio’s Rules in 2008.

However, little is known about his other children or even how many the Grammy winner actually had. The Ganster Paradise rapper is said to have fathered up to six additional kids with several other women, including sons Milan and Darius, daughter Zhaneand and twins Kate and Shayne.