Thursday Dec 29 2022
Kate Middleton branded Royal Family’s ‘greatest hope’ amid royal crises

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Kate Middleton is the Royal Family’s only hope as they continue to scramble with various scandals, a royal expert has claimed.

The British royal family has been particularly bereft over the last two years as controversies continue to pile up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attacks, Prince Andrew’s sex abuse scandal, Lady Susan Hussey’s racism scandal, and the biggest blow being the death of Queen Elizabeth.

However, the family has one chance to save itself in the form of Kate, expert Daniela Elser said in a piece for News AU.

As per Elser: “It is eternally popular Kate who is the royal family’s greatest and maybe only hope here.”

“The halo effect of her in the monarchy’s midst is the palace’s biggest asset as they stare down a very dicey, not-at-all guaranteed future,” she added.

“Kate will have to do a disproportionate amount of the heavy lifting when it comes to upholding the royal brand, which has obviously taken more than a few blows in recent years, the biggest and most damaging of which is the accusation of institutional racism,’ Elser continued.

She then stated how Kate will have to work much harder in the coming years as she also deals with British imperial history of slave trade, saying: “Enjoy the lovely bits of royalty while you can because the job is only about to become much, much harder.” 

