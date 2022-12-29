 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Margot Robbie fans upset to see her taking the fall for ‘Babylon’ failure, not Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Margot Robbie fans upset to see her taking the fall for ‘Babylon’ failure, not Brad Pitt
Margot Robbie fans upset to see her taking the fall for ‘Babylon’ failure, not Brad Pitt

Margot Robbie is being targeted after her hotly released film Babylon, which also stars Brad Pitt as the lead, failed at the U.S. box office.

The fans of Suicide Squad star are not happy to see the actor take the fall for the failure of the film while the Bullet Train actor has come out “relatively unscathed.”

The Damien Chazelle directorial was only able to collect $5.3m (£4.3m) after four days of released in the U.S. despite it having a budget of $80m (£66.2m) as per The Independent.

“Margot Robbie flopped with Amsterdam and now Babylon,” a social media user wrote while one outlet shared the news with title, “Margot Robbie’s latest movie, Babylon, bombs at the box office.”

Fans of Robbie came out in her support as they raised questions as to why Pitt, who has earned an Oscar for his past performance, is not on people’s radar when they talk about the film.

“It’s very interesting to see who is taking the fall for Babylon’s box office,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve just seen more than a few ‘Margot Robbie’s new movie bombs...’ when Damien Chazelle and Brad Pitt are Oscar winners with previous bonafide hits,” the tweet added.

“This,” one user responded, “So much of the ‘BABYLON BOMBED!’ narrative has been centred around Margot Robbie ‘not being a movie star/a draw.’”

“And yet… Brad Pitt, an Oscar winner who has been in the biz twice as long as her and was first billed, has come out relatively unscathed? Huh?” the statement added.

More From Entertainment:

Daniel Craig ‘fails’ to understand Chris Evans ‘Knives Out’ sweater hype

Daniel Craig ‘fails’ to understand Chris Evans ‘Knives Out’ sweater hype
King Charles 'put family above duty' by inviting Andrew to royal Christmas

King Charles 'put family above duty' by inviting Andrew to royal Christmas
Harry Styles in good spirits for Christmas after breakup with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles in good spirits for Christmas after breakup with Olivia Wilde

Harry, Meghan 'deserved' to attend royal Christmas more than disgraced Andrew

Harry, Meghan 'deserved' to attend royal Christmas more than disgraced Andrew
Netflix 'Virgin River' Martin Henderson talks on 'making Jack feel human'

Netflix 'Virgin River' Martin Henderson talks on 'making Jack feel human'
'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes most watched movie on Paramount+ globally

'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes most watched movie on Paramount+ globally

Ant-Man daughter age in upcoming film? Filmmaker reveals

Ant-Man daughter age in upcoming film? Filmmaker reveals