Thursday Dec 29 2022
Three soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in Kurram gunfight

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Photograph of the martyred soldiers in the Kurrum gunfight which took place on December 29, 2022. — ISPR
  • Pak Army resolves to eliminate "menace of terrorism".
  • ISPR says sanitisation of area underway out to eliminate terrorists.
  • Military recovers weapons and ammunition from terrorists.

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers were martyred and two terrorists gunned down Thursday after an intense exchange of fire in a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — which is hit by a fresh wave of terrorism.

In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) mentioned that the troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists' location in Kurram district's Arawali area.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terror-related activities against security forces, the military's media wing mentioned.

The martyred soldiers include: 

  • Subedar Shuja Muhammad, a 43-year-old resident of Khairpur; 
  • Naik Muhammad Ramzan, a 32-year-old resident of Khuzdar; and 
  • Sepoy Abdul Rehman, a 30-year-old resident of Sukkur.

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," the ISPR wrote.

The military, in its statement, said that the Pakistan Army is "determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism" and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

For the past few weeks, Pakistan has witnessed a fresh wave of terrorism with the most recent spate of terror attacks carried out in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Army's top brass resolved to uproot terrorism "without any distinction" as the country battles a fresh wave of insurgency, which has left many soldiers martyred and several others injured.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, too, reiterated his resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism by using all available resources.

The premier said he would take all possible steps to control terrorism in all its forms in the country.

In seven separate blasts across districts in Pakistan's southwestern province, five soldiers were martyred and more than a dozen others were injured.

Earlier this month, militants also sieged a Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) compound in KP's Bannu area, which was cleared by the Pakistan Army soldiers three days later. However, four soldiers embraced martyrdom and 10 sustained injuries.

