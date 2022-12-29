'The Witcher: Blood Origin' season 2 on cards amid bad reviews?

The Witcher: Blood Origin may be renewed for a second season, despite being written as a limited series.

According to NME, Netflix has not yet announced a renewal of The Witcher prequel, which was written as a limited-edition series.



However, in an interview with the outlet, the showrunner hinted a second season, “It was written as a close-ended piece but I’m a very smart writer, so there’s many ways [it could continue].”



“The state of fantasy is just wonderful,” he continued. “We’re all very different though. [Lord Of The Rings prequel] The Rings Of Power has a very elevated, classical style of elf. We’re more like the punk-rock kid, 1970s Sex Pistols kicking-the-door-in kinda elves. There’s plenty of room for all of us.”

It comes as Witcher boss Lauren Hissrich told NME that she pitched a series of “sequels, prequels and closed-ended shows” to Netflix before season one of The Witcher had aired.

Mirren Mack played the role of Princess Merwyn, has also pinned hope for the second season of Blood Origin.

“I can only hope. I have no idea but I would love to come back to be part of this universe again,” she told Digital Spy.

“I had so much fun playing Merwyn, I think she’s deeply complicated and complex. Those were great challenges. I could only dream to sort of come back somehow.”

However, The Witcher prequel was slammed by fans calling the show to be canceled.