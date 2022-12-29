 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal expert believes King Charles 'will be a convener of the people'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

King Charles III ascended to the throne after the 70-year-reighn of Queen Elizabeth II came to an end with her passing in September. It was the end of an era.

After three months into King Charles reign, the Firm is still feeling its way into its post-Elizabeth relationship with the nation. However, royal experts and fans are showing confidence in the King's abilities to run the monarchy as he keeps the late Queen's tradition alive. 

Royal expert Sarah Hewson believes King Charles "will be a convener of the people".

Admiring the new King's deep thoughts about his people, Ms Hewson told Sky News host James Morrow: "This is a man who feels things deeply, who is very passionate about things." 

Hewson added: "I think it sets the tone for what we might see in the coronation next year.”

Charles' first Christmas message has attracted the highest viewing figures this century for the monarch's traditional festive speech.

He has topped the Christmas Day ratings with over 10 million watching his first seasonal broadcast. In comparison, Queen Elizabeth II's final Christmas message a year ago was seen by 8.96 million viewers.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez marriage to ‘last forever,’ won’t let her ‘slip through his fingers’

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez marriage to ‘last forever,’ won’t let her ‘slip through his fingers’

‘Huge red flag’: Pete Davidson tries to make exes jealous with his high profile romances?

‘Huge red flag’: Pete Davidson tries to make exes jealous with his high profile romances?
Hailey Bieber looks back at special moments from 2022

Hailey Bieber looks back at special moments from 2022
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' season 2 on cards amid bad reviews?

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' season 2 on cards amid bad reviews?
King Charles takes risk by inviting Prince Andrew to walk with royal family

King Charles takes risk by inviting Prince Andrew to walk with royal family
Alessandra Ambrosio bundles up in chic blue coat as she shares snaps from Utah

Alessandra Ambrosio bundles up in chic blue coat as she shares snaps from Utah
King Charles silences rumours of abdication with 'glorious' coronation plans

King Charles silences rumours of abdication with 'glorious' coronation plans
Mick Jagger's ex Luciana Gimenez shows off incredible figure in sizzling snaps

Mick Jagger's ex Luciana Gimenez shows off incredible figure in sizzling snaps

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning big to overshadow King Charles coronation?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning big to overshadow King Charles coronation?
Andrew Tate fake ‘death' news goes viral on internet

Andrew Tate fake ‘death' news goes viral on internet
Tristan Thompson, daughter take over Khloe Kardashians' kitchen for dance video: Watch

Tristan Thompson, daughter take over Khloe Kardashians' kitchen for dance video: Watch
Jennifer Lopez reveals why she signed 'Shotgun Wedding': 'It’s a good ride'

Jennifer Lopez reveals why she signed 'Shotgun Wedding': 'It’s a good ride'