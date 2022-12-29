Royal expert believes King Charles 'will be a convener of the people'

King Charles III ascended to the throne after the 70-year-reighn of Queen Elizabeth II came to an end with her passing in September. It was the end of an era.



After three months into King Charles reign, the Firm is still feeling its way into its post-Elizabeth relationship with the nation. However, royal experts and fans are showing confidence in the King's abilities to run the monarchy as he keeps the late Queen's tradition alive.

Royal expert Sarah Hewson believes King Charles "will be a convener of the people".



Admiring the new King's deep thoughts about his people, Ms Hewson told Sky News host James Morrow: "This is a man who feels things deeply, who is very passionate about things."

Hewson added: "I think it sets the tone for what we might see in the coronation next year.”



Charles' first Christmas message has attracted the highest viewing figures this century for the monarch's traditional festive speech.

He has topped the Christmas Day ratings with over 10 million watching his first seasonal broadcast. In comparison, Queen Elizabeth II's final Christmas message a year ago was seen by 8.96 million viewers.