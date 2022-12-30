Meghan Markle should get 'Oscar' for making money out of 'trashing' royals

Meghan Markle deserves an award for her narcissism, says a journalist.



Writing in her opinion piece for Politico, Sophie Elsworth, branded the Duchess of Sussex a 'shocker' after her Netflix docuseries.



“She should win a female Oscar for her narcissism, she is a shocker," began Elsworth.

“That series she put out with Harry was shocking, it was a pile-on on the Royal family. This woman makes money out of trashing the Royal family.”

She continued: “We’ve got that book Spare coming out from Harry in a couple of weeks time. We’ve had the podcast, the TV series and now we’ve got the book.

“People are getting sick and tired of their sob story while they live in their plush mansion overseas," she noted.

This comes after Harry & Meghan continue to rank number one on Netflix in UK.