Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for 'selling their souls with breathless vulgarity'

A royal expert has shared his thoughts on Prince harry and Meghan Markle recent moves, flaying the couple for selling their 'privacy'.



Bower, author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors", lashed out at the couple,- who left the royal jobs in 2020 - "loudly claimed" the move was to "protect their privacy".

Sharing his thoughts on the couple's new Netflix documentary, Spotify deals and magazine interviews, Bower says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “have sold their souls with breathless vulgarity”.

Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, released in the last month of 2022, has sparked huge reactions as thousands of people.

Supporters of the couple may wish to defend them in the context of a serious discussion in the show about racism in the media, and conflict in the royal family.



Andrew Wallenstein, president and chief media analyst at Variety Intelligence Platform, wrote: "At some point, even the dimmest of minds among their fans is going to tire of their Oh, woe is us' routine as they play the victim card again and again."