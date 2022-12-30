 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'vindicated' as Jeremy Clarkson hatred proves her right

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Meghan Markle accusations against the British media have been proven right with Jeremy Clarkson comments.

The Duchess of Sussex has been 'vindicated' after Clarkson expressed his malign wish to see her 'naked' in a since taken down article in The Sun.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, TalkTV's royal editor Sarah Hewson said: "I think what Jeremy Clarkson's article in The Sun did, where he talked about his visceral hatred of Meghan... actually vindicated a lot of what they had said in the documentary about the things that had been written about them in the press."

She added Meghan "had talked about the death threats that stemmed from the kind of coverage that she had received."

 Ms Hewson noted that "It was a hugely controversial article" adding that Clarkson issued a "kind-of half apology" and The Sun had "also now apologised", acknowledging it was "wrong" to publish.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan had plan to relinquish Sussex title

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan had plan to relinquish Sussex title
Harry and Meghan say Queen invited them to tea and then said, 'I'm busy all week'

Harry and Meghan say Queen invited them to tea and then said, 'I'm busy all week'
Only Queen, Charles, Kate and William knew about Meghan and Harry's South Africa plan

Only Queen, Charles, Kate and William knew about Meghan and Harry's South Africa plan

Andrew Tate 'arrested' after police raid in Romania

Andrew Tate 'arrested' after police raid in Romania

Vivienne Westwood, Britain's provocative dame of fashion, dead at 81

Vivienne Westwood, Britain's provocative dame of fashion, dead at 81
Ed Helms recalls dealing with ‘a lot of anxiety and turmoil’ following The Hangover success

Ed Helms recalls dealing with ‘a lot of anxiety and turmoil’ following The Hangover success
Paula Abdul under fire for her photoshopped look: Pics

Paula Abdul under fire for her photoshopped look: Pics
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for 'selling their souls with breathless vulgarity'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for 'selling their souls with breathless vulgarity'
Jessie James Decker discloses why she responds to children’s abs criticism

Jessie James Decker discloses why she responds to children’s abs criticism
Prince Harry says Princess Diana was one of the 'naughtiest parents'

Prince Harry says Princess Diana was one of the 'naughtiest parents'
Princess Diana described contrasting personalities of Prince William, Harry

Princess Diana described contrasting personalities of Prince William, Harry
Prince William 'shouted' at Harry because he was losing 'wingman': Expert

Prince William 'shouted' at Harry because he was losing 'wingman': Expert