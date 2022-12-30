 
Prince William, Kate Middleton pay tribute to Pele

Prince William retweeted English football team's tribute to Pele who died at 82.

The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales also shared screenshot of the tribute.

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time has died at the age of 82, his family said Thursday.

"Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace," daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner who masterminded the “beautiful game,” has died at the age of 82, his family said Thursday.

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

Named athlete of the century by the International Olympic Committee in 1999, Pele is the only footballer in history to win three World Cups — 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Nicknamed “O Rei” (The King), he scored more than 1,000 goals in one of the most storied careers in sport, before retiring in 1977.

