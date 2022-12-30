 
Friday Dec 30 2022
Victoria Lamas' dad dishes on her crush for Leonardo DiCaprio

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Victoria Lamas’ father has finally shed some light behind the context of the meeting of Leonardo DiCaprio.

For those unversed, the pair was recently spotted around West Hollywood, just last week, and according to claims by Lamas’ father, Victoria seemed ‘very smitten’ with the actor.

These admissions have been made to the New York Post and feature first-hand accounts by her dad, Lorenzo Lamas, regarding the recent media attention.

Mr Lorenzo started by admitting, “I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I'm not sure of the circumstances, but that's what she told me.”

“I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts,”

“And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she's very young.”

During the course of his chat with the outlet, Mr Lorenzo did clear the air and explain, “She's fond of him, obviously. But they're not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad.”

“It'd be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they're dating and they're not.”

