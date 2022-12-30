Andrew Tate representative breaks silence after arrest in Romania

A representative for Andrew Tate has just broken their silence in regards to the star’s arrest.

For those unversed, Tate and his brother, alongside two unidentified men have been taken into custody by Romanian police after “appearing to have constructed an organized crime gang with the objective of recruiting, lodging, and exploiting women by forcing them to generate pornographic content.”

Shortly following the arrest, Andrew’s representative has just stepped forward to offer insight.

They told the Daily Mirror, “We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that [the Tates] have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way we can.”