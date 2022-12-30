YG Entertainment teases new band amid rumors of BLACKPINK's exit from agency

YG Entertainment has teased a new girl band based on seven members on their official account on December 30, 2022.

The BLACKPINK's official agency took to their official Twitter account to share a teaser poster showcasing the arrival of a new girl band.

This teaser poster came shortly after the news from KPopHerald came out regarding BLACKPINK's exit from the agency.

YG Entertainment shared an anticipating poster showcasing the shadows of seven girls standing together in front of a bright red background.

The caption on the shared poster read "NEXT MOVEMENT" along with a date 2023.01.01 0AM (KST) that was written underneath the word "COMING SOON"

The date and time mentioned in the poster hints that the group will be launching on the first day of 2023.

Earlier, it was reported that YG Entertainment's major band BLACKPINK is also leaving the agency for the it's subsidiary company called THE BLACK LABEL.

However, the rep for the agency did not confirm the news saying, "I’m not in the position to confirm the news, but our contracts with the members have not yet ended. It’s hard to confirm whether they will sign with The Black Label or not after their contracts end."

Fans are speculating different things regarding these developments.