Pete Davidson handling Emily Ratajkowski split ‘just fine’: ‘No bad blood’

Pete Davidson reportedly doing “fine” after parting ways with Emily Ratajkowski just two months after they started dating.

An insider spilt to Hollywood Life that the Saturday Night Live alum “completely understands” that the model cannot commit to him and wants to keep her options open.

“Pete is still friends with Emily, but things were never that serious between them so he’s handling the split just fine,” the insider shared. “They were never in a committed relationship to begin with.”

“So there is no bad blood between them,” the source added. “If they’re meant to be, things will eventually work themselves out.”

“Pete was down to take things casually until he realized that Emily’s head was in an entirely different place than his with this.

"Seeing Emily out with other men did get to him, but he knew that it shouldn’t because he was not her boyfriend.

"He is down to be friends with her but does not know if this is going to happen. They are both so incredibly busy right now with their careers.”



This comes after an insider told Page Six that Ratajkowski and Davidson’s fling has “moved into the friendzone.”

“Emily is exploring single life, but it has no reflection on her connection with Pete,” the insider noted. “She thinks he’s great, she just isn’t available for a commitment right now.