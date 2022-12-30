 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
Olympic ice skater recreates ‘Wednesday’ iconic dance, video goes viral

Friday Dec 30, 2022

The Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva recreated the iconic Wednesday dance performance on the ice and left the internet in awe.

The figure skater channeled the witty iconic teen Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) at the Russian Figure Skating Championships this week.

For her performance, Valieva opted for Wednesday’s signature gothic look, including the pigtails and the ruffled dress the character wore to the school's dance.

She also won crowd’s praise for nailing Wednesday’s usual blank expressions. After skating around to Danny Elfman's theme from Wednesday, the music then transitioned to The Cramps' Goo Goo Muck.

Valieva, who currently holds three world records in figure skating, performed the very unique moves that Jenna famously choreographed herself.

Jenna showed off her interesting dance moves in episode 4, titled Woe What a Night of the hit Netflix series.

Valieva’s routine has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 1.5million views and thousands of people sharing the clip.

“The fact that the show came out a month ago and she managed to master an entire routine within that time is so impressive,” one person commented.

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.

