Friday Dec 30 2022
In Pics: Andrew Tate's luxury villa revealed during Romanian police raid

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Andrew Tate was recently detained from his lavish villa following Romanian police raid on December 29.

According to The Sun, Andrew’s plush compound was filled with guns, supercars, cash and a chess board prior to police raid.

The outlet reported that the controversial social media influencer was held along with his brother Tristan Tate from Pipera, Voluntari, on the outskirts of Bucharest.

It is pertinent to mention that Andrew was taken into custody on rape, human trafficking and other organised crime allegations, which led to raids on his villa and other properties.

In one of his YouTube videos, Andrew revealed that he moved to Romania five years ago to avoid interference from police.

“I'm not a rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free,” said the 36-year-old.

In his social media posts, Andrew regularly displayed his luxurious 2,000 sqm mansion, which consisted of a chessboard in tribute to his late father Emory Tate, in addition to an indoor pool and home cinema.

Andrew also shares photos of the bolthole which had leather sofas and glass cases, showing his “kickboxing belts”.

In the raid video that went viral, Andrew’s mansion also had a high-tech security room filled with several live CCTV feeds and a huge balcony.

Last night, Andrew and Tristan were detained by police and still under investigation for the alleged kidnapping of two young women in their house.

Meanwhile, the police informed that after their arrest, six victims had come forward alleging they were sexually exploited by “organised criminal group”.

