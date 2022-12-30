Jessie James Decker talks about hosting the 51st annual New Year's Rockin' Eve

Jessie James Decker talked about the opportunity to host the 51st annual New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in a recent interview and shared how she feels about announcing the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year, as reported by Fox News.

Jessie shared that she is very excited to give the news to someone of them becoming a millionaire and to know what it would mean to them. She added that she would also like to know the winner's journey on the show.

Jessie said, "I get to give the best news for the top of the year every time. I can't believe I get to tell someone they won $1,000,000 and change their lives."

She further added, "I always get so giddy and so excited about it. I love hearing their stories…their journey…and how much it would mean to them and what they want to do with it."

This will be the fourth time that Jessie will be the Powerball co-host for the show.