Friday Dec 30 2022
Friday Dec 30, 2022

Julia Hartley-Brewer ‘trolled’ online after Andrew Tate’s arrest
British radio presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer came under fire following Andrew Tate’s arrest

Last week, Andrew, who’s notorious for his misogynistic views, began an online feud with Greta on Twitter.

Following the social media personality’s tweet, Greta clapped back at him, which’s considered to be the “best Twitter moment of 2022”.

Later, Andrew responded to Greta’s tweet with a video of himself in which he claimed that the “climate activist was referring to herself in her retort”.

Julia defended Andrew in this online spat and shared a post, stating, “I’d choose Andrew Tate’s life *every single time* over the life of a half-educated, autistic, doom-mongering eco-cultist. And the only car I own is a diesel Tiguan.”

Julia later deleted the tweet after she was slammed by critics including The Guardian columnist Owen Jones, who called the word “autistic” as an “insult” against Greta.

In the light of Andrew’s detention on rape charges, Julia was bashed by online users over her tweet against Greta.

“Your (expletive) tweet aged well,” wrote one user.

Another chimed in and mocked, “In record time, too!”

“Changed your mind yet?” said other.

