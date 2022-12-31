 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian subtly admits Pete Davidson 'could not handle' Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Kim Kardashian has dropped a cryptic comment on her former romance with Pete Davidson.

Speaking with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast, the 42-year-old admitted that her romantic future is tougher with the presence of her ex-husband Kanye West.

"There’s a part of me that’s like: ‘Oh, my God, is everyone going to be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?,’” the Skims founder said.

“I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in that could be super innocent.

"But my person will be able to handle all of it, and that I do know and that’s what I have faith in,” she said.

“I believe in God, love, I have faith in all of it. And he will bring me my perfect person. I’m like the biggest hopeless romantic, so I just know that my person can deal and my person will love it. And same with me and whoever that is," she concluded.

