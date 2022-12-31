 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
Web Desk

Kate Middleton broke up with Prince William after Christmas betrayal

Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Kate Middleton split with Prince William after he showed doubts over their relationship.

Royal author Katie Nicholl in her book revealed that the Prince of Wales was adviced by late Queen Elizabeth II and father Charles not to move fast in his romance.

Writing in her 2011 book The Making of a Royal Romance, Ms Nicholl said: "William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate.

"Both advised him not to hurry into anything," she added.

Kate and William then broke up after latter made Christmas plans with the Royals at Sandringham. 

