 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie ‘the key’ to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s door: source

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

File Footage

The Royal Family is reportedly considering Princess Eugenie to be the ‘key’ to mending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the rest of the Firm.

An inside source brought this claim to light during their interview with Express UK.

According to their claims, the Princess’ decision to appear in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s could be the ‘sliver lining’ for the Royal Family who may have found the ‘key’ into Harry and Meghan’s world.

However, at the same time, that does not mean any sides have been taken since, “Eugenie's still very close to William and Kate, she hasn't taken sides or any nonsense like that.”

“She loves them both and she's known for being diplomatic, so it's no surprise she's been able to keep a foot in both camps.”

“Now, the hope is that with time she'll be able to help heal the rift between the brothers. Certainly, no one is expecting her to make it happen overnight but if anyone can do it, she can.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift ‘22’ lyric appears in White House 2022 year-end review

Taylor Swift ‘22’ lyric appears in White House 2022 year-end review

Anna Kendrick opens up on past relationship abuse amid 'Alice, Darling'

Anna Kendrick opens up on past relationship abuse amid 'Alice, Darling'
Sam Asghari responds to allegations that he is ‘controlling’ wife Britney Spears

Sam Asghari responds to allegations that he is ‘controlling’ wife Britney Spears
'Squid Game': South Korea awards highest honour to series team

'Squid Game': South Korea awards highest honour to series team
King Charles III to execute his ‘five-year’ plan ‘very quickly’

King Charles III to execute his ‘five-year’ plan ‘very quickly’
Brian May ‘grateful’ to receive honour from King Charles

Brian May ‘grateful’ to receive honour from King Charles
Andrew Tate Arrest: George Takei takes a snarky dig as he sums up the ordeal

Andrew Tate Arrest: George Takei takes a snarky dig as he sums up the ordeal

‘Dahmer’ star Niecy Nash defends Netflix series for ‘shining more light on victims’

‘Dahmer’ star Niecy Nash defends Netflix series for ‘shining more light on victims’
Kim Kardashian gave ‘uniforms’ to staffers because she ‘loves’ taking ‘control’: expert

Kim Kardashian gave ‘uniforms’ to staffers because she ‘loves’ taking ‘control’: expert
Greta Thunberg clarifies on her viral tweet after Andrew Tate arrest

Greta Thunberg clarifies on her viral tweet after Andrew Tate arrest
Vivienne Westwood succeeded in keeping her fashion house financially independent

Vivienne Westwood succeeded in keeping her fashion house financially independent