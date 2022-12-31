 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s doc a ‘therapy session in 4K’

Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for branding their ‘4K therapy session’ a documentary.

Sky News Australia hosts Rita Panahi issued these claims in recent chat with Paul Murray.

He started by questioning the ‘audacity’ to brand ‘Harry & Meghan’ a documentary when in reality its “just a therapy session in 4K.”

“I think this is a therapy session in 4K,” Especially considering, “We only hear one side of the whole thing.”

Before signing off Mr Murray also accused the couple of ‘selling’ the image that “if you go on the journey with them, you’re gonna be cleansed of all of the ‘evils of racism’ and institutional awfulness of something she chose to join.”

