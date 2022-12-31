Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to arrest of Andrew Tate

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend Omid Scobie has reacted to the arrest of Andrew Tate.



Romanian prosecutors said Thursday they have detained divisive internet personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

The Tate brothers have been under criminal investigation since April.

Meghan and Harry’s biographer Omid Scobie took to Twitter and shared a tweet which says: “Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, confirming he was in the country.

“This is absolutely epic.”

Commenting on it, the author of Finding Freedom tweeted, “The fact a PIZZA BOX took him down is wild. 2022 has been a trip!.”



