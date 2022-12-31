Andrew Tate Arrest: George Takei takes a snarky dig as he sums up the ordeal

George Takei did not hold back in his hilarious summary of events following the arrest of Andrew Tate.

The former Big Brother contestant, Tate was was arrested on December 30th, 2022 with his brother Tristan and two more suspects for allegedly engaging in human trafficking, per Reuters.



After the arrest was made, Twitter went wild trolling the social media for how his mock video for climate change activist, Greta Thunberg, backfired on him.

Harvard Law School cyber expert Alejandra Caraballo tweeted, “Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country,” she wrote. “This is absolutely epic.”

Thunberg reacted to the arrest with a quip, “this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

Amid the many tweets, Star Trek alum, George Takei jumped in on the bandwagon with a hilarious jab of his own.

“So...Elon Musk let Andrew Tate back on Twitter, and Tate promptly used it to reveal his whereabouts to authorities in Romania who then arrested him,” wrote Takei. “All because Greta Thunberg owned him so hard his little wee-wee fell off,” he joked, adding, “Do I have that right? Please say I have that right.”

For the unversed, the boxer-turned-online personality had a Twitter spat with Greta Thunberg after he offered to “send a complete list” of his car collection to the climate activist and “their respective enormous emissions.”

The Swedish teenager clapped back with a now-viral tweet, replying Tate could email her at “smalldi***energ[email protected]” The tweet gained more than 140 million views in just one day.

In response, Tate came back with a two-minute video but it may have given away his location to authorities.