Saturday Dec 31 2022
Taylor Swift ‘22’ lyric appears in White House 2022 year-end review

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Taylor Swift crossed several success milestones in 2022. The pop star has received another major recognition at the end of this year, revealing she’s got fans at the White House as well.

The global music icon’s hit number 22 has appeared on the White House’s 2022 year-end review, featuring the U.S accomplishments.

The executive branch’s review, which the White House published on its website Thursday, was attributed to White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice.

Rice later shared highlights of the review on Twitter, featuring a direct reference to Swift’s hit number.

"I don't know about you, but I'm feeling '22," the White House's review began. The line is a lyric that appears in 22, a song on Swift's 2012 album Red that the award-winning singer also released later as a single.

Rice went on to add highlights of the Biden-Harris administration’s significant accomplishments in 2022, including the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women’s Act.

