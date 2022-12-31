Blake Lively reflects on a moment from her ‘magical year’

Blake Lively recalled an fashion moment from 2022.

In an Instagram Story posted on Saturday, December 31st, 2022, Lively reposted a clip from her Met Gala 2022 red carpet appearance in which the actress can be seen waving and posing for the cameras in her glorious dress.

On the text in the picture, she wrote, “I mean. This has been a magical year.”

She also thanked the Versace team that was responsible for creating the dress.

For this year's official theme, 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', and the dress code of 'Gilded Glamour', Lively - who was one of the host for the event - opted to work with one of her go-to red carpet brands, Atelier Versace, in a design inspired by New York City, detailed Harper’s Bazaar.

The dress had caught everyone’s attention as she made quite the entrance and wowed everyone with a dramatic dress transformation.

Explaining the inspiration behind her 2022 Met Gala look, Blake Lively told The Cut: 'Instead of looking to fashion to influence the dress, I looked to New York City architecture and classic buildings.'

Blake appeared on the Met Gala carpet donning a bronze-coloured dress. She later took to the steps to reveal an underside in turquoise. The colour change was supposed to represent the oxidation of the Statue of Liberty.

In a video interview with Vogue at the time, she said, “Grand Central felt like a sort of really neat full-circle moment because [in] the first shot of Gossip Girl, I'm on a train and I pull into the station, and it's a shot of Grand Central station," Blake explained.

Blake says that New York has “played a critical role in who I am." She added, “It's the love of my life, other than my family.”

Blake confirmed that it was also her idea to have the dress shift its colour, saying that she wanted to "arrive in a copper dress and have that dress patina as I ascend the carpet. The Statue of Liberty obviously showed up as a shiny copper like a penny, and now it’s the green that we have, so instead of me performing, I wanted the dress to perform.”

Apart from this glorious moment, Blake is also expecting her fourth child, after three daughters, with husband Ryan Reynolds.