Princess Diana’s astrologer predicts ‘very fulfilling year’ for Meghan Markle

Celebrity astrologer and Princess Diana’s trusted friend Debbie Frank has predicted the future related to Meghan Markle, saying the Duchess of Sussex will go through several tribulations in 2023.



According to the Marca, "Meghan is eager to move on with her life and is eager to expand her reach in the world."

However, she further predicted about Archie and Lilibet mother: “As a good Leo, Meghan is born to shine and radiating a special confidence, she will find 2023 a very fulfilling year. Her fighting spirit is on full display around the Coronation in May and in the summer months, when assertive Mars strikes."

The astrologer went on to say that Prince Harry’s sweetheart could antagonize other royals in 2023.

Debbie Frank said, "The eclipsing New Moon on Oct. 14 could put her on a collision course with her family."