 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Jeffree Star claims Illuminati is behind Kanye West and Britney Spears’ unsettled actions

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Jeffree Star claims Illuminati is behind Kanye West and Britney Spears’ unsettled actions
Jeffree Star claims Illuminati is behind Kanye West and Britney Spears’ unsettled actions

American YouTuber Jeffree Star has recently revealed that Britney Spears and Kanye West’s unpredictable behaviour is due to Illuminati.

On Friday, Jeffree, who is also known as a make-up artist, took to Twitter and revealed that he made narrow escape from Illuminati.

The make-up influencer also shared that he left Hollywood alive as he’s prevented from disclosing the truth about the industry elites.

“What a crazy year…I escaped the Illuminati in 2021 and they still haven’t killed me. Every day I wake up grateful,” he tweeted.

Jeffree Star claims Illuminati is behind Kanye West and Britney Spears’ unsettled actions

In the following tweet, Jeffree wrote, “In 2020, I was going to expose everything… In a matter of days, the Hollywood elite tried to ruin my entire career, villainize me and flooded the news with lies to discredit me.”

He added, “If you guys only knew the truth about what they are doing to Britney Spears & Kayne West.”

Jeffree Star claims Illuminati is behind Kanye West and Britney Spears’ unsettled actions

Jeffree further said, “Anyone who challenges the system gets eliminated. I still have a soul. Can’t say that about a lot of these demons I used to surround myself with.”

Jeffree Star claims Illuminati is behind Kanye West and Britney Spears’ unsettled actions

For the unversed, Kanye has been riled up because of his anti-Semitic and White Lives Matter statements.

Meanwhile, Britney has been posting photos and videos that worried her fans about her health and well-being.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Myleene Klass share New Year greetings

Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Myleene Klass share New Year greetings
Simon Cowell to bring a new version of 'The X Factor'

Simon Cowell to bring a new version of 'The X Factor'
Katie Price ready to welcome new year 2023 after a tough year

Katie Price ready to welcome new year 2023 after a tough year
Kanye West-inspired Nazi merch FINDS customers online: Report

Kanye West-inspired Nazi merch FINDS customers online: Report
Kylie Jenner arrives in Aspen to celebrate New Year with friends, daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner arrives in Aspen to celebrate New Year with friends, daughter Stormi
Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Hugh Grant talks on his cameo

Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Hugh Grant talks on his cameo
The ‘King’ and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight

The ‘King’ and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight
Spice Girls Mel C says it’s a ‘dream to perform with Victoria Beckham again’

Spice Girls Mel C says it’s a ‘dream to perform with Victoria Beckham again’
Miley Cyrus reveals her New Year’s resolution for 2023

Miley Cyrus reveals her New Year’s resolution for 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disgrace themselves with their show?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disgrace themselves with their show?
Celebrities who got divorced in 2022

Celebrities who got divorced in 2022
Princess Diana’s astrologer predicts ‘very fulfilling year’ for Meghan Markle

Princess Diana’s astrologer predicts ‘very fulfilling year’ for Meghan Markle