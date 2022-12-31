 
Katie Price ready to welcome new year 2023 after a tough year

After the tough year 2022 that is soon to end, Katie Price is completely ready to welcome 2023 with open arms.

Amid all this, the former model has slammed Channel 5 for airing a documentary about her 'rise and fall', following a year in which she narrowly-avoided jail for drink-driving, split with her fiancé Carl Woods, and had her 16th boob job.

The former glamour model, 44, claimed she'd had 'nothing to do' with the programme, titled Shameless: The Rise And Fall Of Katie Price, which featured interviews with so-called 'friends' and was shown on Friday night.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video as she watched the show alongside her disabled son Harvey, 20, and insisted she is only 'on her way up'.

Katie said in the clip: 'Hey everyone, apparently there is a documentary on me tonight, I think it's just started, called Shameless: The Rise And Fall of me. I just wanted you to know that I've had nothing to do with it.

'The people involved who were supposed to be my friends, aren't my friends and don't know anything about me either.

The TV personality added in a caption: 'The funny thing is I'm happier than ever, my kids are happy and I have great friends and family around me. I certainly am not falling. This is a reminder to be kind.

'Therapy is the best thing I can recommend to anyone who is struggling. I admit I have had my ups and downs, relationship problems etc. but I am still here, strong and ready for 2023.'

