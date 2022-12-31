Netflix 'Stranger Things' wins fan polls for most hurtful character death

Netflix Stranger Things season four clean swept the fan polls conducted for the most hurtful character deaths of 2022.

The fourth season of the popular sci-fi series, which debuted on the streaming platform in two parts in May and July witnessed some deaths.

Stranger Things season four concluded with a pair of feature-length episodes that reunited the main cast of the series, who had been geographically separated for the bulk of Part 1.

However, this reunion came at a cost of facing a deadly villain Vecna, with the addition of Eddie Munson played by Joseph Quinn in the cast.

Eddie's death sequence was very dramatic, he sacrificed his life while playing an epic Metallica song on his guitar.



On Facebook, Screen Rant conducted a poll for the movie and TV fans regarding the deaths that impacted them the most throughout the year.

Eddie Munson's Stranger Things death sequence was fan's favorite in 2022.

With a few other strong contenders from other titles, Eddie's name in countless comments.

