Michael Jackson's kids Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson enjoy family day together

Saturday Dec 31 2022
Michael Jacksons kids Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson enjoy family day together

Michael Jackson's three kids Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson, and Bigi Jackson were snapped having fun together in the snow.

On the December 26 trip to Tahoe, all three kids of Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson, 25, Paris Jackson, 24, and Bigi Jackson, 20, were snapped having fun.

According to Enews, Paris Jackson shared their fun moments on her Instagram. In one video shared to her Instagram Stories, the model could be seen falling off her snowboard. She captioned the post, "Can't stop… like properly."

Paris cut a stylish figure in a brown puffer coat, matching vest, and burgundy pants, which she paired with coordinating gloves.

Prince opted for an all black ensemble, including a pair of trousers, a jacket, and a ski mask with a helmet. Bigi followed his brother's lead by opting for a black winter coat and beige trousers.

