 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Allison Williams addresses nepotism in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Allison Williams addresses nepotism in Hollywood
Allison Williams addresses nepotism in Hollywood

Allison Williams addressed the issue of nepotism in Hollywood in a recent interview and shared that there are very privileges for being the child of a well-known individual in Hollywood but if one trusts their own skill, it becomes very simple to acknowledge it, as reported by Fox News.

Allison also shared that working on the successful show Girls in 2012 gave her the privilege of being picky about her future projects.

Allison said, "It doesn't feel like a loss to admit it. If you trust your own skill, I think it becomes very simple to acknowledge. Having a sense for who you are, especially today when people are finally realizing 'Maybe not every role is something I'm entitled to play,' is really important."

She further added about her experience after working in Girls, "I got to sit back and wait for things that made sense — and that worked with that persona in an interesting way."

Allison Williams is the daughter of former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams and TV producer Jane Gillan Stoddard.

More From Entertainment:

Nick Cannon responds if he would get a vasectomy or not

Nick Cannon responds if he would get a vasectomy or not
King Charles 'playing clever game, waiting Harry and Meghan to destroy themselves'

King Charles 'playing clever game, waiting Harry and Meghan to destroy themselves'
Kim Kardashian opens up on drinking more coffee, alcohol; ‘Why not?’

Kim Kardashian opens up on drinking more coffee, alcohol; ‘Why not?’
King Charles 2023 plans revealed: 'Under pressure' monarch to make key changes

King Charles 2023 plans revealed: 'Under pressure' monarch to make key changes
King Charles warned for more fire from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles warned for more fire from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
David Beckham truly ‘misses’ son Brooklyn on New Year's Eve

David Beckham truly ‘misses’ son Brooklyn on New Year's Eve
Meghan Markle convinced 'royals were against her’ with New Year’s photo

Meghan Markle convinced 'royals were against her’ with New Year’s photo
King Charles ‘spared’ in Prince Harry’s explosive upcoming memoir ‘Spare’

King Charles ‘spared’ in Prince Harry’s explosive upcoming memoir ‘Spare’
Netflix ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart shares rare on-set PHOTOS for NYE

Netflix ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart shares rare on-set PHOTOS for NYE
‘The Pointer Sisters’ singer Anita dies at 74

‘The Pointer Sisters’ singer Anita dies at 74
King Charles playing ‘cleaver long game’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles playing ‘cleaver long game’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse dies on New Year’s Eve from cancer

Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse dies on New Year’s Eve from cancer