Allison Williams addresses nepotism in Hollywood

Allison Williams addressed the issue of nepotism in Hollywood in a recent interview and shared that there are very privileges for being the child of a well-known individual in Hollywood but if one trusts their own skill, it becomes very simple to acknowledge it, as reported by Fox News.

Allison also shared that working on the successful show Girls in 2012 gave her the privilege of being picky about her future projects.

Allison said, "It doesn't feel like a loss to admit it. If you trust your own skill, I think it becomes very simple to acknowledge. Having a sense for who you are, especially today when people are finally realizing 'Maybe not every role is something I'm entitled to play,' is really important."

She further added about her experience after working in Girls, "I got to sit back and wait for things that made sense — and that worked with that persona in an interesting way."

Allison Williams is the daughter of former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams and TV producer Jane Gillan Stoddard.